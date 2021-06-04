Police: Active shooter dead in Frederick, 2 hurt

The two victim are in critical condition, according to the Frederick police chief.

FREDERICK, Md. — Two people are in critical condition and a suspect is dead after a shooting in Frederick.

Police in Frederick responded to an an active shooter in the city Tuesday morning.

Todd Wivell, Public Information Officer for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was first reported just before 8:30 a.m. in the 8400 block of Progress Drive at the Riverside Tech Park.

A short time later, the sheriff's office reported a suspect was "down" around 9:15 a.m. at Fort Detrick near Nallin Farm Gate.

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said two people were flown to a trauma center in Baltimore and were in critical condition. After the shooting on Progress Drive, the suspect, identified as a 38-year-old man, traveled to Fort Detrick.

Chief Lando said personnel on the base shot and killed the suspect, but did not report any additional information.

Officers were responding to Nallin Farm Gate in Fort Detrick Tuesday morning after the report of the shooter being "down." Officers were seen searching base housing in Fort Detrick as well. Officers remained on scene at 8400 Progress Drive, where the victims were shot, conducting their investigation.

Lando said there was only one shooter involved in this incident and there is no immediate danger to the community.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan's press secretary, Mike Ricci, said in a tweet Tuesday morning that the governor had been briefed on the situation and that Maryland State Police would be assisting in the investigation.

SHOOTING INCIDENT (ACTIVE SHOOTER -- RESOLVED)



The U.S. Navy said in an email Tuesday the shooter was a Navy Hospital Corpsman.

Fort Detrick is a U.S. Army Medical Command installation with about 10,000 military, federal, and contractor employees assigned there. According to Fort Detrick's website, each branch of the military is represented. Those stationed at Fort Detrick conduct "biomedical research and development, medical materiel management, global telecommunications, and the study of foreign plant pathogens," the website says.