Are you eligible? | Free community college in Connecticut for fall 2020 semester

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Board of Regents for Higher Education announced Thursday that eligible students can enroll in Connecticut community colleges for free this fall.

According to a release, $3 million in one-time funding has been allocated to launch the Pledge to Advance Connecticut program.

PACT is the state's tuition and fee-free community college program.

Fees for those eligible would be covered for the fall 2020 semester, however officials say more state funding would be required for the program to continue in the spring.

PACT eligibility requirements:

Be a graduate of a public or private Connecticut high school (GED and homeschooled students qualify).

Be a first-time college student (those who participated in dual enrollment programs while in high school are not excluded).

Fill out FAFSA and accept all awards.

Attend community college full-time (12 or more credits per semester).

Apply and register by July 15, 2020 for priority consideration.

Participate in a degree or credit-bearing certificate program.

Once enrolled, remain in good academic standing.

Interim President of Connecticut State Community College, David Levinson says the opportunity for individuals to access a community college education is more imperative than ever, as the economic effects of the pandemic linger.

“The Board of Regents’ action today is an important, albeit temporary, step to get the tuition and fee-free community college program up and running for the fall semester," Levison said.

According to Levison, officials will work with Connecticut's legislative partners to find a permanent solution.

“For everyone from recent high school graduates to older adults seeking a college education for the first time, community college provides a high-quality educational option close to home,” Connecticut State Community College's Vice President for Enrollment Management, Alison Buckley said. “With first time students now eligible to pursue an associate degree tuition and fee-free, which can transfer seamlessly to a four-year university, there has never been a better time to apply and register at one of Connecticut’s community colleges.”