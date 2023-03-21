‘It helps everybody save money’ | Free CT Transit bus service to end April 1

Bus fares have been free since April of last year.

HARTFORD, Conn. — CT Transit rides have been free on buses in Connecticut since April 2022, but that's about to change.

Lawmakers have allocated millions and twice extended what started as a pandemic pilot program but that all comes to a halt on Saturday, April 1 when customers will have to once again dish out as much as $1.75 a ride.

“I wish they would just extend it to help everybody out. It helps everybody save money,” said Jossue Alvarez of Bristol, who bikes to the CTfastrak station in New Britain and takes two buses to work in Waterbury. “It’s easier for me to go to work now because the bus has been free. Now that they’re going to be charging it’s going to be harder for me because I’m coming all the way from Bristol to Waterbury.”

A fare collector said she doesn’t want to come to work once ride fares return. She says CT Transit customers are still hurting financially from the pandemic’s impact and from high grocery and energy bills. She fears customers won’t be ready to pay fares and fears frustration could be directed at fare collectors.

“It did require an act of the legislature to provide some funding to the DOT and transit districts across the state to offset that loss of fare revenue but due to federal regulations, federal guidelines, a pilot program as this cannot be extended past 12 months’ time,” said state Department of Transportation Spokesman Josh Morgan.

It’s unclear if free service increased ridership. Morgan says data shows more ridership in some communities and not so much in others.

Maria DiNatale of New Britain was waiting for CTfastrak in New Britain Tuesday to go file her taxes.

“I really took advantage of it,” she said of free fares. “It should be extended for a lot of people. I don’t have a car so it’s my means of transportation.”

Gov. Ned Lamont’s proposed budget does include funding for additional bus routes to keep up with demographic changes.

“Sunday services in Meriden, which don’t exist at this point. Having a dedicated route to get folks to the Amazon facility in Wallingford, which didn’t exist,” Morgan said.

