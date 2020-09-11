Free Haircuts for Vets; Style and substance in Old Saybrook

For Veterans Day, Shea offers free haircuts for any vet who comes in.

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — Kevin Shea has been cutting hair for the past three decades and, last year, he added more style for Veterans Day.

It is a new tradition at Kevin Edward Gentleman’s Barber Shop, which Shea opened on the Boston Post Road in Old Saybrook 18 months ago.

For Veterans Day, Shea offers free haircuts for any vet who comes in. “It’s phenomenal to give back to people who put their lives on the line for us every day,” Shea said.

Michael Dallas, an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War came in for a haircut and said of Shea’s efforts, “it shows his integrity to the veterans and anyone else who comes in.”

Shea said all the veterans have to do to get their free haircut through November 11th is to bring a non-perishable food item that will be donated to the local food bank. Shea added, “the best part is just giving back just to say thank you.”