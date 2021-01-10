Free mental health and wellness initiative unites minority healers

The organization's says it's designed to "provide a safe space to openly discuss the impact of the pandemic & Racial Trauma on Black, Indigenous People of Color."

HARTFORD, Conn. — A free mental health and wellness initiative is uniting a community of mental health healers. It's aimed to help eliminate disparities in mental health services for minorities across Connecticut.

"Unfortunately, there aren't that many clinicians and healers of color as they're represented widely, like our counterparts, which are not persons of color," Janelle Posey-Green explained.

That's why she created the CT BIPOC Mental Health & Wellness Initiative in 2020.

The organization's mission statement says it's designed to "provide a safe space to openly discuss the impact of the pandemic & Racial Trauma on Black, Indigenous People of Color."

As a licensed clinical social worker based in New London, Posey-Green wanted to provide immediate resources to the community during the pandemic.

She said during that time, the ever-changing information and the reality provided a lot of stress, anxiety, and depression for people, especially people of color.

"But now, this platform allows us to be seen, for us to be heard, and for people who need support to get access and to see themselves represented," Posey-Green added.

More than 40 mental health professionals from Connecticut identify under the diaspora of black indigenous people of color.

"It's important to have a face and voice of people that look like us that's going through different experiences with mental health issues and addiction issues," Kelvin Young, mental health worker and board member said.

The organization hosts free weekly virtual events and forums, giving expertise, tools and resources.

"Having sessions where we can openly talk about our experiences, I think it's healing on so many different levels. Mentally, emotionally, and spiritually."

As the organization continues growing, Posey-Greene said they're expanding beyond the screens and starting offering more things to the community for people to intend in person.

Upcoming events and resources:

The CT BIPOC Mental Health & Wellness Initiative has its October events posted on its Facebook page.

The organization has a comprehensive list of therapists and healing practitioners of color available to the community as an additional resource.

Raquel Harrington is the race and culture reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at rharrington@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

