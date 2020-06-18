Free parking ends in Hartford, parking authority to resume enforcement

This announcement comes as Connecticut has launched its gradual process of reopening.

HARTFORD, Conn — The capital city's Parking Authority announced on their website that it is working to resume regular enforcement activity.

According to HPA, effective June 15, warnings for parking related violations will be issued to drivers again.

However, parking enforcement for residential parking, safety related violation and meters would resume on June 22, as the state initially planned for its Phase 2 reopening on June 20.

It has not yet been confirmed if the exact enforcement date has moved up, along with the Phase 2 launch date.

HPA also noted the Office of Parking Management on Asylum Street resumed some parking related services at the beginning of June.

Hours of operation are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday’s between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Drivers are welcome to visit the office for the purposes of paying citations and renewing Residential Parking Permits, officials said.

However, all are asked to wear masks and adhere to social distancing.

Floor markings, and information awareness signs have been placed at 6’ intervals throughout the office and staircase and sanitizing products will also be provided at each station.