GLASTONBURY, Conn. —

Square Peg Pizzeria in Glastonbury is celebrating its one year anniversary Monday.

And customers are getting the gifts!

Square Peg is giving out 1,000 cheese pizzas, starting at 10 a.m.

The offer is good for curbside pickup only at 1001 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury.

One pizza per person.