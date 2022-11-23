Ines the turkey pardoned at Stew Leonard's in Newington

Last minute shoppers gobble up turkeys across Connecticut.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEWINGTON, Conn — The practice of pardoning a turkey dates back to the days of President Abraham Lincoln. In Newington, a turkey—bred for consumption—became one of the lucky ones this Thanksgiving Eve.

“A local farm in Connecticut that’s going to take care of this turkey and it’s going to stay a turkey until its final days,” said Stew Leonard Jr., President and CEO of Stew Leonard’s.

The independent grocer sells some 35,000 turkeys during the holidays—all from a Pennsylvania Dutch County farm.

As last-minute shoppers grabbed fresh turkeys inside the Newington store, Ines fussed inside a cage outdoors, preparing to live out its days eating veggies and grains after being officially pardoned by Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

“The president the other day pardoned two turkeys. One of them named Chocolate and the other named Chip. But I like Ines better,” said Blumenthal of the turkey, named after Leonard’s firstborn infant granddaughter who was born in July.

“When she gets old enough to read, she’s going to be surprised to see she was a turkey one day at Stew Leonard’s,” Leonard said.

But shopping on Thanksgiving Eve isn’t last minute for Maria Sheehan of Portland. It’s tradition.

“The flavor and everything is so good, and it’s so much easier than buying frozen where you have to defrost it for three days,” she said.

Sheehan doesn’t mind that one of these turkeys was spared.

“Everybody should be pardoned for something,” she said.

Samaia Hernandez is a reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at shernandez@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.