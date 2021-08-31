French submarine to visit US Navy base in Connecticut

Navy officials say it will be the first foreign submarine to visit Naval Submarine Base New London since the British submarine HMS Trenchant visited in April 2018.

GROTON, Conn. — A French submarine is planning to dock at the U.S. Navy base in Connecticut on Wednesday on a routine port visit.

The French attack submarine, FNS Améthyste, was commissioned in 1992.

Its crew will be hosted in Groton by the crew of USS Cheyenne, an attack submarine commissioned in 1996.

The commanding officer of Cheyenne, Navy Cmdr. Samuel Bell, was assigned to USS Hartford in 2017 when it made a scheduled port visit in Brest, France.

