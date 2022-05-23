Close friend of tow truck driver killed remembers him

“He has a brother, a sister, a mother, nieces and nephews. The family is devastated you know,”

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A memorial hangs on the side of I-91 northbound in North Haven-- where tow truck driver Christopher Russell was hit and killed.

“He has a brother, a sister, a mother, nieces, and nephews. The family is devastated you know,” said Russell’s Friend, LJ Miller.

According to state police, he was driving by at the time and pulled over to help a person on the side of the road.

Something, friends said he was known for.

“He’s the type of guy that would give you the shirt off his back in a minute if you needed it. Even if he didn’t have anything,” said Miller.

Police say, as Russell was helping, a passing car struck him. Russel was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the driver of the second car then continued driving on I-91, colliding with a guide rail along the median near exit 14 in Wallingford.

“I’m angry about the whole situation. It’s something that could have been avoided. Unfortunately, it’s not,” said Miller.

Now a community and family are grieving. Remembering his life on Sunday with a memorial parade.

“I don’t know how many tow trucks, probably close to 30 in such a quick amount of time. The amount of respect that was shown shows you that he was a spectacular guy,” said Miller.

Russell’s family and friends urged people to follow the move over law.

According to the bureau of labor statistics, accidents are the leading cause of death for tow truck drivers.

AAA backs that stat, noting that a tow truck driver is killed every six days.

“Slow down and move over. Save a life. Another life taken and not deserved,” said Miller.

It’s a reminder that Another life was gone too soon, but his colleagues say they will never forget.

“We’re going to carry the chains from here Chris,” said Miller.

