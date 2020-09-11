Friends and family mourn man killed in crash on Locust Avenue in Hartford

Loved ones were too shaken to speak during a memorial service Sunday night, but events held in remembrance of Carlos Rivas were beautiful.

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a loved one, 25-year old Carlos Rivas Jr. who died early Sunday morning in a car crash.

Family and friends were too shaken during a memorial service Sunday night to speak, but the events that happened in remembrance of their lost loved one was beautiful.

Hartford police say Rivas was driving along Locust Ave. when he hit a curb and lost control. From there, police say he went off the opposite side of the road and hit a tree.

Rivas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the cause may have been due to a high rate of speed, but as the investigation continues family and friends are remembering Rivas near the very place he died.

Friends FOX61 spoke to say Rivas was a quiet person but a good man, and although he may have been a person of few words people made sure everyone remembered him.