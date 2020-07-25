Friends and family mourn teen who died drowning saving his two brothers

His body was recovered Thursday and on Friday, his life was celebrated at Haddam Meadows State Park where he drowned.

HADDAM, Conn — Khailon Rivers, 17, of Middletown has been hailed as a hero after diving in to save his two siblings Monday afternoon.

"Oh it’s giving me chills right now just talking about it," said Deborah Kniffin of Middletown.

Kniffin was a close family friend who used to see Rivers all the time and said it was no surprise his gut instinct was to jump in the water when his two younger brothers went too far out on the sandbar.

"He is a hero. He saved the two little ones," added Kniffin.

Rivers' father told FOX61 the day of the drowning he is proud of his son.

"It’s a hard pill to swallow, it's the way I got to take it man... it gets no better but I know my two boys are safe because of their brother," said William Davis.

Loved ones gathered under the shade at the park and wore t-shirts with a picture of him.

"I would never have gone in the river. I’d take her to a pond. Well I know it’s a little safer because I’m always going to be close. I wouldn’t even go in the river," added Kniffin.

There have been drownings in this part of the Connecticut River in the past.

Frequent visitor Robert Aldi takes his boat out on the water every summer but never goes in without safety gear.

"Wear a life vest. I always wear a life vest. My wife, my dog, you have to. There’s a current. You just have to," said Robert Aldi of Middletown.

Aldi said too many times, people do not realize how strong the river is the deeper you go.

"I believe it depends on the ocean that goes in and out of the tide and it affects the height of the river and I think when the tide is out, the river has more of a force going south," added Aldi.

As a friendly reminder, there is a sign at the park that says "no swimming."