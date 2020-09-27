Friends of Jennifer Dulos celebrate her light, grace, and laughter on her 52nd birthday

They encourage people to take part in memorial walk scheduled for 10/1 - 10/4

HARTFORD, Conn — Friends of Jennifer Dulos are remembering her on Sunday, her 52nd birthday.

In a statement, the friends said: "Her birthday this year coincides with the eve of Yom Kippur, the day of atonement and the holiest of all days in the Jewish faith. We will celebrate Jennifer’s light, grace, and laughter as we continue to mourn her loss."

Interval House, the state's largest domestic violence intervention and prevention program, announced on Monday the Walk to End Domestic Violence will be named for Dulos.

The walk will be held on October 1-4 and will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The walk is also part of Interval House's first-ever "purple with a Purpose" Domestic Violence Awareness Month campaign.

“The Walk to End Domestic Violence is planned for October to both honor survivors of domestic violence and to remember those lost to senseless acts of intimate partner violence,” said Interval House President & CEO Mary-Jane Foster. “Like all victims, Jennifer Dulos leaves behind family and friends who suffer from the tragedy of loss, and who will never forget her light. Naming our walk for her is a way to keep her memory alive in the community.”

Interval House says "Purple with a Purpose" is a social media campaign with multiple awareness and fundraising events to support the program services for victims.

On May 24, 2019, Jennifer Dulos went missing after dropping her children off at school. Her SUV was found in a New Canaan park. She has not been seen since.

About a week later, Fotis Dulos and Traconis, Fotis Dulos' girlfriend at the time Jennifer went missing, were arrested on charges of tampering with the evidence.

Fotis Dulos was charged with murder in January. At the same time, Troconis and Kent Mawhinney, a friend of Fotis Dulos, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and had a court set bond of $2 million.

Three weeks later Fotis Dulos took his own life.

In late August, Michelle Troconis was charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

The new charges are in connection with what authorities say were efforts to cover up the killing of Jennifer Dulos.

Troconis pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Statement from Carrie Luft on Behalf of the Family and Friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos

On Sunday, September 27, Jennifer Farber Dulos would have turned 52. Her birthday this year coincides with the eve of Yom Kippur, the day of atonement and the holiest of all days in the Jewish faith. We will celebrate Jennifer’s light, grace, and laughter as we continue to mourn her loss. We also reinforce our support of the Connecticut State Police, New Canaan Police, and other law enforcement organizations in their ongoing efforts to bring closure to Jennifer’s disappearance.

Next week, from October 1 to October 4, Interval House Hartford will hold “Purple with a Purpose”: The Jennifer Farber Dulos Memorial Walk to End Domestic Violence. We are moved that Interval House is memorializing Jennifer in this effort to help others experiencing intimate partner violence. Jennifer’s case has received a great deal of attention, but the stories of most victims and survivors of partner violence are never told.