Families celebrate 2023 U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduates

More than 240 graduates earned their diplomas, ready to serve and protect their country.



“Now that we’re here and a part of it, it definitely feels like we’ve taken something bigger that’s more exciting than ourselves,” said Clayton Forfinski, a graduate.



It’s the 142nd Commencement Ceremony at the Academy. The Class of 2023 comes from dozens of states.11 graduates are from right here in Connecticut and three are from international countries.



The keynote speaker, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, addressed the graduates. He said their class has been trained to make the world a better place.



“You will be leaders of people, your charge will be to bring out the best in them, inspire them, and bring them together to work as one for the American people and our partners around the world,” said Mayorkas.



Families came together from all over to celebrate the Class of 2023. It was an emotional day for many parents who said they were bursting with pride.



“It’s amazing. I’m so proud. Four years ago, we dropped him off with just a bag of underwear and socks and here he is graduating with these amazing men and women, I’m just extremely proud,” said Christine Healy, a mother of a graduate.



For many of the new officers, the call to serve has always been in their hearts. It’s a calling taking many of them right from graduation to sea.



“I knew I wanted to serve. I knew I wanted to give back and this is just an amazing way to do it,” said Birkhaeuser.



The cadets who became officers in Wednesday’s graduation ceremony now get a quick 30-day break before they report for their assignments to serve and protect our country.