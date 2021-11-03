From the fairways to the café’s, a warming trend translates to a biz boost

“It’s been great for the game of golf,” Price said. “The influx of players has been incredible.”

FARMINGTON, Conn. — It was a winning start weather-wise for Tunxis Country Club in Farmington. Thursday brought temperatures well into the 60’s and that made it possible to open one of the Tunxis courses to the public for the first time all season.

“February is a long month if you’re a golfer,” said Jeff Cunningham, from Winchester, after he struck his first drive down the center of the hole one fairway. Cunningham then added, “to be outside when the sun is out and temperatures are in the 60’s, (it’s a) beautiful day.”

Tunxis head professional Mike Price noted that the Covid crisis has brought more players to take up the game. “It’s been great for the game of golf,” Price said. “The influx of players has been incredible.”

Not far from the fairways at Tunxis, the outdoor dining scene in West Hartford was enjoying a boost in business as well. At Doro Marketplace, the outside patio area was more than half full before the lunch rush on Thursday.

Dorjan Puka, the owner of the Doro Restaurant Group that owns restaurants in West Hartford and Manchester said of the favorable weather, “it’s great for us, we’ve been waiting for the nice weather and people feel more comfortable when they are eating outside.” Puka then added, “we can see the light at the end of the tunnel and it’s a great feeling.”

