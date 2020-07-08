Frustration grows in Hebron as residents enter another day with no power

The lack of electricity also caused an additional problem: most of the town is on well water

HEBRON, Connecticut — Some towns were harder hit than others by tropical storm Isaias, one of those towns hit hard was Hebron.

Early Friday morning, the town still had 99% of its residents still without power days after the storm. As of midday, the percentage went down to about 79% as crews continue to work on the powerlines.

Trees are still littered across roadways in Hebron, many of them taking down electrical wires in their path.

More than 60 hours after the storm, there had been very little progress.

“I have a generator I have turned off for most of the day because gas prices will skyrocket if you can find it around here. Nothing has power so we have to drive about half an hour to get [gas] and come back,” said Ashley Pepe of Hebron.

Many in the town are fed up with the response from Eversource. Selectman John Collins said they had been patient, but 99% of residents still without power three days later is unacceptable.

“We needed lineman early here so that the Public Works crew could remove the blocked streets," said Collins. "Public Works is basically sidelined if we don’t have a lineman. There used to be a program after 2011, that was terminated, which lineman came in early to towns and help to remove debris. That has been a major flaw in Eversource’s response."

The lack of electricity also presented another big problem: Most of the town is on well water, and the well pumps will not work.

“ There are people still trapped, at least we can get out," said Pepe. "There are still people that can’t get groceries, can’t get gas; there are people that have farm animals out here and their generators don’t power the water enough get their animals water."

According to Collins, Eversource told the town that they are a priority and will hopefully have more residents back on the grid by tonight.