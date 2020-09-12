FTC warns consumers of fake Amazon and Apple robo calls

Scammers are robocalling consumers to say there's a 'problem' with either their Apple or Amazon accounts.

HARTFORD, Conn — The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers about a new scam using two of the biggest names in tech.

Scammers are robocalling consumers to say there's a 'problem' with either their Apple or Amazon accounts.

For Apple customers, the robocalls are saying their iCloud account has been breached. In the case of Amazon, the call may be about a lost package or an order they can't fulfill.

In both cases, it is a means to rip-off your credit card numbers or sensitive personal data.

The FTC says you should not respond to these robocalls and instead hang up right away.

And especially they say you should not press "One" when prompted to speak to customer support.

If you think there is a problem with your Apple or Amazon account, reach out using a phone number or through a website you know to be real.