Here is what you can see in Connecticut sky this week

The full "worm" moon lights up the sky tonight and tomorrow night.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — The night sky in Connecticut will be a sight to see this week. From a beautiful full moon to two distant planets will light up the night across the Nutmeg State.

First up, the full "worm" moon is here.

It's officially full Tuesday morning, so it will appear fully illuminated Monday night and Tuesday night.

It's also referred to as the sap or sugar moon, especially here in New England where maple sugaring season is well underway.

This full moon is worming its way into your sky.



March’s full moon is known as the Worm, Crow, Crust, Sap, or Sugar Moon and is associated with the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.



Send us your favorite Moon pics and see what else is up: https://t.co/NBmwkSJRIL pic.twitter.com/Mit2rIEmgP — NASA (@NASA) March 6, 2023

The full moon isn't the only thing to see in the sky this week.

The planets Venus and Jupiter are visible in the western sky. Last week, they were in conjunction, or very close together.

Since then, they have traded places, with Venus now above Jupiter, and appear a bit more distant each night.

On Friday, they were separated by just two degrees. Tonight, they are separated by about five degrees. By the end of the week, they will be about nine degrees apart.

Venus is brighter than Jupiter, something that may not be clear to the naked eye.

Ryan Breton is a meteorologist at FOX61 News. He can be reached at rbreton@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.