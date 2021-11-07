Fundraiser for family of fallen New Haven firefighter

Ricardo Torres Jr. died while battling a house fire in May

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn — A fundraiser was held Sunday in North Branford, for the family of fallen New Haven firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr. died while battling a house fire on May 12th. Sunday's fundraiser was hosted by Good Vibes Nutrition.

"We figured we would make it into a day to thank all of our first responders but that we would also give back a little bit to his family just to try to help in any way that we could," said co-owner, Samantha Pepe.

Pepe's family had a connection to the tragic day, Lt. Samod "Nuke" Rankins, who was injured in the fire.

"My brother is actually an EMT and his mentor is Nuke Rankins, so when we heard about what happened we just knew that we had to do something. Something small that we could do to help," she said.

A husband, father, and son, Torres also had an extended family in his own department, and others across the state.

"The fire service is like a large brotherhood and sisterhood. It’s kind of like having a whole bunch of cousins spread out all across," said Mark Amatrudo, deputy chief of the North Branford Fire Department.

Members of the department said they were happy to be a part of the effort to support Torres' family.

"We assisted during the funeral services, provided support to the New Haven fire department," said Amatrudo. "The idea is to do everything we can to help the Torres family," he said.

The event also honored all first responders and was a way to thank them for the work they do for their communities.

