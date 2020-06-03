x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

local

Fundraiser launched for injured Judicial Marshal struck by a car

The fundraiser is being run by the IBPO Local 731 in an effort to help their colleague.
Credit: John Love

HARTFORD, Conn. — To help the injured judicial marshal, IBPO Local 731 has launched a fundraiser to help their colleague. 

Martin Brown was injured when he and another marshal were struck by a car fleeing Manchester courthouse Monday. A spokesperson of the union said that Brown had regained consciousness Friday. He remains in critical condition 

The union that represents Connecticut’s judicial marshals, has launched a fundraiser to help Brown's family as he recovers. 

“We are relieved that Marty’s condition is improving and we want to do everything possible to support him and his family through this difficult time,” union President Joe Gaetano said. “Judicial marshals take risks every day to keep the peace at courthouses across the state and Monday’s hit and run that injured Marty and another colleague has sent shock-waves through our ranks. Raising funds to support his family is one way we can help them.” 

RELATED: Judicial Marshal has 'regained consciousness' after hit and run accident

RELATED: Suspect in Manchester court officer hit and run charged

Brown is an Army veteran who served as a judicial marshal for years. 

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/marty-strong-257

Jose Lopez was arrested in connection with the incident. 