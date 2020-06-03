Fundraiser launched for injured Judicial Marshal struck by a car

Martin Brown was injured when he and another marshal were struck by a car fleeing Manchester courthouse Monday. A spokesperson of the union said that Brown had regained consciousness Friday. He remains in critical condition

“We are relieved that Marty’s condition is improving and we want to do everything possible to support him and his family through this difficult time,” union President Joe Gaetano said. “Judicial marshals take risks every day to keep the peace at courthouses across the state and Monday’s hit and run that injured Marty and another colleague has sent shock-waves through our ranks. Raising funds to support his family is one way we can help them.”