Funeral arrangements announced for 7-year-old Westport homicide victim

Layla Malon was found dead inside her home on June 17. It was later confirmed that she was drowned.

WESTPORT, Conn. — Editor's note: Video above aired on June 18, 2021.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Layla Malon, who was found dead inside her home on June 17.

Police say Malon and her mother Tracy Do, were both found dead inside their home by Do's other daughter, a 13-year-old last Thursday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) confirmed the causes of death for the mother and daughter saying Malon died from drowning and classified as a homicide victim.

The OCME added that Do's cause of death died by suicide, as a result of sharp injuries to the torso and extremities.

Malon's funeral will take place on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Willowbrook Cemetery in Westport. Calling hours for her will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral home.

According to the funeral home's website, the Malon family is requesting contributions to Layla's memory to go to Mental Health Connecticut, 61 South Main Street (Suite 100) West Hartford, CT 06107.

Editor's note: Video above aired on June 17, 2021.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.