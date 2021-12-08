Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Burlington firefighter

Colin McFadden's wake will be held on Wednesday, and his funeral on Thursday, in Bristol.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Colin McFadden, a six-year veteran of the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department, will be laid to rest later this week after falling in the line of duty battling a giant fire at a historic building in New Hartford.



Calling hours for McFadden will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Funk Funeral Home on Bellevue Avenue in Bristol.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for Thursday at 11 am at Saint Matthew Church in Bristol at with burial to follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery on Terryville Avenue.

McFadden became ill at the fire and was transported to John Dempsey Hospital, where he went under emergency surgery. Doctors identified and operated on a brain hemorrhage caused by undiagnosed acute promyelocytic leukemia. The brain hemorrhage caused Colin’s collapse at the fire.

Funeral arrangements for Firefighter/EMT Colin McFadden. Details for Public Safety Departments planning to attend will be complete and posted tomorrow. Posted by Burlington Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, August 15, 2021

Gov. Ned Lamont directed the U.S. and state flags in the state to be lowered to half-staff in honor of McFadden. The governor's office says flags should be lowered immediately and not raised until sunset on the date of interment.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of Burlington Firefighter Colin McFadden, who responded early Tuesday morning to a tragic fire out of a courageous sense of duty and compassion to protect the lives of others,” Lamont said. “This is a terrible reminder of the dangers that firefighters put themselves in each time they respond to an emergency. My deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters from the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.”