Funeral arrangements announced for WCSU students killed in Colchester crash

WestConn coaches issue statement: "We will never forget their smiles, their laughs, their successes, their ambitions, and their love."

DANBURY, Conn. — Funeral arrangements for two Western Connecticut State University students, who were killed in a Colchester crash last week have been finalized.

Services for Tyler Graham

The wake and funeral will be at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 128 Norwich Avenue, Colchester

Wake from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.

Funeral is at 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Services for Jacob Chapman

The wake will be at Aurora McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Road, Colchester on Monday, Nov. 1 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A private burial for family-only will follow.

“We would first like to send our deepest condolences to the Graham and Chapman families,” said WestConn Men’s Lacrosse Head Coach Ryan Cavanagh. “This loss is immeasurable, but the love the boys created throughout their 18 years of life is also immeasurable. We will never forget their smiles, their laughs, their successes, their ambitions, and their love.

“We are all praying for a full and speedy recovery for Trey Massaro, who undoubtedly has a tough road ahead of him. His WestConn Lacrosse family is here to support him and his family in any way we can, and we are excited for his return, when he is ready.”

WestConn Director of Athletics and Recreation Lori R. Mazza said, “Tyler and Jake were great teammates, friends, brothers and sons and were loved by anyone who crossed paths with them. Their passion for life, their family, the game, their teammates and WestConn was so clearly evident, even as freshmen.

According to the school, Chapman, 18, was a Business Management major. Graham, also 18, was majoring in Management Information Sciences. Both were from Colchester. A third student, Trey Massaro, 19 of Dalton, Massachusetts suffered serious injuries but is expected to recover.

The collision occurred Friday afternoon on Route 354 by Lake Hayward Road in Colchester, officials said. State Police say the driver of a Nissan Altima tried to pass another vehicle on the road, before going off the road, crashing into the metal beam guardrail and down an embankment.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for both

