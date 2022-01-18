Funeral arrangements detailed for New Haven PD officer who died from 2008 crash

The funeral for New Haven Police Officer Diane Gonzalez will be held Tuesday.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The funeral for New Haven Police Officer Diane Gonzalez, who died last week from injuries suffered in a 2008 crash, will be held Tuesday.

New Haven police released details of the funeral:

On Tuesday, January 18 the wake for Fallen Officer Diane Gonzalez will be held at Iovanne Funeral Home and the funeral will be held on Wednesday, January 19, at Evergreen Cemetery.

Officer Gonzalez will be laid to rest in a graveside ceremony with full line of duty honors.

Wake-

When: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Where: Iovanne Funeral Home, 11 Wooster Place

Calling hours: 3:00 PM-7:00 PM

There will be limited on street parking-Please park in the designated parking areas:

Saint Michaels Church 29 Wooster Place

Andrews Apostle Society 515 Chapel Street

Conte West School (After 4:30 PM only) 511 Chapel Street



Designated parking areas will be monitored by police personnel

Funeral-

When: Wednesday, January 19

Where: Evergreen Cemetery, 769 Ella T. Grasso Boulevard

Time: 12:30 PM

No vehicles will be allowed in the cemetery- Please park in the appropriate designated parking areas:

Civilian Parking Soccer field across the street from Evergreen Cemetery 945 Ella T. Grasso Boulevard

Law Enforcement Personnel Yale Bowl Lot D Parking Lot Enter from Central Avenue via Derby Avenue Transportation will be provided from Lot D to the cemetery Opens at 9:00 AM-Last shuttle to cemetery will be at 11:15 AM



All motorcycles joining the motorcade will meet at the Sports Haven Parking Lot, located at 600 Long Wharf Drive, at 10:00 AM

Officer Diane Gonzalez passed away on Monday, more than 13 years after she suffered a traumatic brain injury and slipped into a coma for over a decade as a result of a deadly crash while on duty.

On Sept. 9, 2008, Officer Gonzalez and Sergeant Dario "Scott" Aponte were responding to a report of a violent domestic dispute.

Gonzalez and Aponte responded in separate vehicles, and they ended up colliding at the intersection of Chapel and East streets. Aponte was killed in the crash.

Gonzalez served with the New Haven PD for 13 years at the time of the crash.

She is survived by her two daughters, her son, and her grandchildren.

