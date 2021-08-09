Funeral services begin for fallen veteran state police sergeant

Sgt. Brian Mohl was 50 years old and a 26-year veteran of the Connecticut State Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut’s law enforcement community came together Wednesday to collectively grieve for the life and death of veteran State Police Sgt. Brian Mohl.

A wake was held at Hartford’s Xfinity Theater and was attended by hundreds if not thousands of brothers and sisters in blue. The constant stream of people paying their respects began at about noon when the public was let in. Prior to that, the family had some private time.

Mohl was 50 years old and a 26-year veteran of the Connecticut State Police. He died last week after his vehicle was swept away by the Ida floodwaters in Woodbury.

The roar of a motorcycle contingent escorted Sgt. Mohl's body for what begins two days of final services.

"Brian had two brothers in law enforcement," Col. Stavros Mellekas of the Connecticut State Police told FOX61. "One was a major in the New York State Police and another who was a Sargent with the New York State Police so I’m sure there will be a strong showing from the New York State Police. Fire departments will come. Emergency medical personnel will come."

Constant stream of people paying their respects to @CT_STATE_POLICE Sgt. Brian Mohl as his wake gets underway here at the @XFINITYTheatre … @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/BrexjLigFO — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) September 8, 2021

And they did come.

They came from New York, New Hampshire, and in vehicles like the Wheels of Honor Car, which commemorates line of duty deaths - Mohl’s name is the newest unfortunate addition to the vehicle.

Officer Mark Voeltz of the Fishkill, NY Police Department purchased the vehicle with donation money.

"We take it to the funerals of the police officers or the wakes," he told FOX61 News. "Anything to recognize these police officers and after six months their name doesn’t go away. It stays on the vehicle so people remember it."

Memorial or not — the people FOX61 talked with won’t have any trouble remembering the fallen hero.

"Brian was loving, caring, funny. The last time we saw him was at a 4th of July event. We had a picnic together and he was jovial and laughing and it was good to see everybody," said Maximilian Torres, a close friend.

His wife, Bianca added: "He was just always happy and very heartwarming and just had a soft tone to him and his personality outshined all of us."

As a state police sergeant, Mohl was smart. He was promoted early in his career. He was also funny and well-liked by all, people told FOX61.

"You feel for the family. The loss that they have," said Mellekas.

As a person, Brian was a family man. He loved his wife and three kids and never missed a soccer game.

"It was good that the last time we did see him we were laughing together," said Torres.

Archbishop the Rev. Leonard Blair of the Archdiocese of Hartford attended Wednesday's services.

"As the scripture says there’s no greater love than someone who lays down their life for their friends," he said.

Mohl's legacy will live on through the hearts and minds of all whom he touched.

"Obviously we have the greatest admiration for people who are in service - public service," said Blair.

More people are expected Thursday for Mohl's funeral service at 11 AM at the Xfinity Theater.

Matt Caron is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at mcaron@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

--

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.