Funeral for Bristol officers scheduled for Friday

BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol Police have confirmed a joint service for the two officers slain in the line of duty last week will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 21 at Rentschler Field at Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford.

Law enforcement from across the country are expected to attend the services.

Officer Alex Hamzy and Sergeant Dustin DeMonte were killed while responding to a call at a home on Redstone Hill Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officer Alec Iurato was injured in the shooting.

State police said in a release that the 911 call about a dispute between two siblings appears to have been a "deliberate act to lure law enforcement" to the home.

When DeMonte, Hamzy, and Iurato arrived at the scene, they were confronted by one of the suspects, later identified as 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher, who was outside of the home. Nicholas immediately began firing, striking all three of the officers, police said.

Police said that Iurato returned fire after being struck, which killed Brutcher.

Calling hours for Hamzy will be held Wednesday, October 19 from 12 noon to 8 p.m at the Lyceum 181 Main St. Terryville.

Rentschler Field is located at 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

