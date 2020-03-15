Ganim orders government buildings in Bridgeport closed until further notice

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Mayor Joseph Ganim announced Sunday the closing of city offices starting Monday.
Ganim said all City of Bridgeport government buildings will be closed and nonessential services will be suspended with offices and buildings closed until further notice. This closure excludes police and fire services, 911 dispatch, as well as sanitation and recycling pick up. This announcement is out of an abundance of caution to minimize social distancing in an effort to protect staff and residents from the contraction of COVID-19.
"The Mayor’s office will operate as usual but with minimal staffing and employees telecommuting, working from home. Police, Fire, Emergency Management, and other public safety and essential services will remain operational."
Employees should expect an email from their department head as to their status for the rest of the week by close of business on Monday.
Hartford and New Haven made similar orders on Sunday as well.