Body found after garage fire in Avon: Officials

Firefighters responded to a home on Far Hills Drive early Tuesday morning on a report of a fire at an attached garage.

AVON, Conn. — A body was found inside a house garage that caught on fire in Avon on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a home on Far Hills Drive early Tuesday morning on a report of a fire at an attached garage.

The body of a man, who has not been identified, was inside the garage, officials told FOX61 News.

An investigation into the fire and the man’s death is underway.

Additional details were not immediately available.

BREAKING: Officials responded to a fire this morning on Far Hills Drive in Avon and say a man was found dead in the garage. An investigation is underway. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/GGuRex458L — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) April 12, 2022

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.