Body found after garage fire in Avon: Officials

AVON, Conn. — A body was found inside a house garage that caught on fire in Avon on Tuesday morning.
Firefighters responded to a home on Far Hills Drive early Tuesday morning on a report of a fire at an attached garage.
The body of a man, who has not been identified, was inside the garage, officials told FOX61 News.
An investigation into the fire and the man’s death is underway.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is developing news. Please check back for updates.
TOP STORY: Mother of Olympian killed by stray bullet in Waterbury; police say she wasn't intended target
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.