Garbage fire extinguished at South Windsor trash facility

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — South Windsor firefighters extinguished a large trash fire at a waste facility late Friday night.

Firefighters were called to All American Waste on Nutmeg Road North just after 10 p.m.

The fire happened outside and did not spread to the building, according to firefighters.

Piles of bagged trash were seen engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is not clear at this time.

This is not the first trash fire All American Waste and South Windsor firefighters have dealt with this year.

An All American Waste garbage truck fire was extinguished back in February while it was out collecting neighborhood garbage.

After that fire, firefighters advised residents to make sure they aren't throwing out hazardous or flammable materials.

