Woman finds snake slithering inside dashboard

EAST LYME, Conn. — A woman in the Waterford-East Lyme area made a shocking discovery Thursday morning when she noticed a snake had slithered into her dashboard.

Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control said the woman was driving when the small garter snake made its appearance.

She quickly – and safely – pulled over and called for help.

An animal control officer was able to get the small reptile out safely.

According to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the garter snake is probably the most common, widely distributed and familiar snake of all North American snakes.

In Connecticut, they are found throughout the state and they are known to grow between 18 to 26 inches in length.

An interesting fact about garter snakes is their name comes from the resemblance of their stripes to old-fashioned sock garters.

No injuries to the woman or the snake were reported.

