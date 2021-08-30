Gas leak detected at Avon High School

Students were temporarily evacuated

AVON, Conn. — Students at Avon High School were briefly evacuated Monday morning for what was believed to be a gas leak.

Police and fire crews were called to the school shortly after 8am for the odor of natural gas.

The fire department conducted a sweep of the building and determined the source of the odor was in the science classrooms.

Connecticut Natural Gas is assisting in the investigation. There were no injuries in the incident.

