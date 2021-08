The gas leak is in the area of Park Street and New Park Avenue.

Hartford police said a gas leak in the area of Park Street and New Park Avenue has prompted street closures.

Sisson Avenue and surrounding streets are closed off.

Police are asking travelers to seek alternate routes.

Gas leak in area of Park St and New Park Ave. Sisson Ave and surrounding streets closed off. Please seek alternate route. — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) August 20, 2021

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.