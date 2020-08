Crews remain on scene at Main and South Main Street. It has not been determined when the road will reopen.

THOMASTON, Conn. — Main Street and South Main Street are closed Friday morning following a gas leak.

According to officials, that a road construction crew hit the gas main.

Thomaston PD confirmed around two businesses and three-four homes were evacuated.

Crews remain on scene.

It has not been determined when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story.