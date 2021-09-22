Gas leak in Plymouth forces evacuations

Residents in the area of the IGA Plaza are being evacuated.

PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — A gas leak has closed several businesses and forced the evacuation of residents in the area of the IGA Plaza on Wednesday morning.

Capt. Edward Benecchi of the Plymouth Police posted on Facebook:

Gas Leak behind IGA Plaza. Avoid the area. IGA Plaza and McDonalds is closed. Residents who live behind the IGA Plaza are being evacuated by FD and PD. Rte 6 is open. Eversource is on scene.

The plaza is located at 311 Main St. (Route 6).

This is a developing story.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.