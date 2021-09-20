Wethersfield fire crews respond to gas line break

It was not immediately clear how many people are affected. Drivers are asked to avoid the area

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Drivers have been asked to avoid the area of Wells Road in Wethersfield on Monday as crews work on a gas line break.

The Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department said on social media that crews responded to the gas line break near Folly Brook and Wells Road.

Wells Road is being shut down while crews work.

Additional information was not immediately provided.

