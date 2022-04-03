Gas prices in Connecticut near - and in some cases surpass - $4 per gallon

AAA says the average price of gas on Friday is $3.97 per gallon, fueled by the war in Ukraine

BRANFORD, Conn. — Amid the war in Ukraine, gas prices are spiking across the country, including in Connecticut, impacting home heating bills and prices at the pumps.

"It makes you think about going places now, if you’re going to go somewhere it isn't just the cost of where you’re going it's the cost of getting there. It’s a much more significant expense than it used to be," said John Perruso, an Orange, N.J., resident.

Gas prices off Interstate 95 in Branford were $3.77 per gallon on Friday, but according to AAA, the average price in Connecticut is $3.97 per gallon. It's a $0.13 increase from Thursday.

Friday's prices for mid-grade, premium and diesel also increased overnight, now costing $4.14, $4.37 and $4.34 per gallon.

Drivers said regardless of where they go to fuel up, it's impossible to avoid feeling the impact at the pumps.

"I think it’s going to be a while I don’t think it’s going to go away and I think we need to get used to four dollars a gallon for gas, if not more," said Perruso.

"My $50 tank is now costing me almost $80, I want an electric car now I’d like that," said John Morrison, of Long Island.

Gas prices are soaring by the day fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. With the United States imposing sanctions on Russia, the price of gas is not expected to come down anytime soon.

Connecticut's average gas prices are higher than the national average, which is $3.84 per gallon.

San Francisco hit the $5-per-gallon-mark on Thursday, and it's expected all of California will likely be at that mark soon.

There are a few things drivers can do to save some money. GasBuddy said gas prices tend to be cheaper on Monday and Tuesday than they are the rest of the week. They also said to pay with cash instead of being charged more for using a card at gas stations that have an increase in price.

FOX61 News has found a resource for residents who don’t want to drive all around town, trying to find which stations have gas and which don’t.

If you absolutely need to get gas, try using this Gas Buddy Tracker to find out where the shortages are. Just search for your zip code, and it will list which stations have fuel.

