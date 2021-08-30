Gas prices could rise due to Hurricane Ida

AAA reports 13% of U.S refining capacity are offline, with a total of 9 refineries in Ida’s path and at least 4 believed to have shut down ahead of the storm.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As damage is surveyed in Louisiana and Mississippi, drivers in Connecticut could even be feeling impacts at the pump ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

The storm has left millions across the south without power, including refineries, where operations have been halted.

According to AAA, 13% of U.S refining capacity are offline, with a total of 9 refineries in Ida’s path and at least four were believed to have shut down operations ahead of the storm.

Crude prices increased as production decreased ahead of Ida making landfall.

“Well for much of the nation the impact could amount to $.05- $.15 that sounds very mundane, but in Connecticut it would be 10 to 20,” Gas Buddy's head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan said.

It could be weeks before power is restored.

“So that’s really the key here. How long those major lines can be restored to those refineries that would tell us how long this will go on, it’s a question we really don’t know the answer to yet but I would guess several weeks,” De Haan added.

Some offshore platforms were evacuated ahead of the storm as a precaution, and there could be a temporary increase in crude prices in response to reduced supply.

According to De Haan, while Colonial Pipeline shut Lines 1 and 2 as a precaution, it’s highly unlikely that this will cause any long-term disruption to fuel supply like we saw months ago after the company was hacked.

"The biggest question for refineries will be the flooding, which could alter the rise in gas prices, but the odds of a massive surge in gas prices nationwide are extremely low," De Haan explained.

