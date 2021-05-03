Gas prices expected to top $3 as summer driving season approaches

The rise marks a return to pre-pandemic levels.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gas prices in Connecticut are on the rise, marking a return to pre-pandemic levels, as more people hit the road for the summer travel season, AAA said Monday.

Prices could get above $3.00 per gallon, according to AAA.

“While April saw minimal fluctuation, May is likely to see much larger increases as demand spikes especially closer to Memorial Day weekend, which will likely push the average price for gas in Connecticut above the $3 benchmark,” said Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford. “Compared to May 2019, U.S. gasoline demand is down only 4% and gas prices are on average just two cents more.

Typically, as more people travel during the summer, gas prices rise.

Still, the $3.00 per gallon price tag, while up from last year's pandemic-related lows, is nowhere near the $4.27 per gallon price in New Haven 10 years ago, according to Gas Buddy.com.

By 2014, however, gas prices had dropped to $3.00 per gallon on average and stayed that way since then.

AAA said gas prices around the state varied depending on location.

Bridgeport $3.01

Hartford $2.91

New Haven/Meriden $2.92

New London/Norwich $2.98

Several factors influence the price of gasoline. Supply from refineries, demand from the numbers of drivers on the road, the price of crude oil. AAA said a shortage of fuel tank drivers was impacting the price of gas and some stations may experience low supplies.

“The U.S. is not looking at a gas supply shortage; there is ample gasoline supply across the country," Parmenter said. "It is just a matter of more frequent deliveries to stations to meet demand.”

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.