Gas prices on the rise again

CONNECTICUT, USA — There is no relief at the pump as prices continue to rise throughout Connecticut.

"You can feel the impact on your pocketbook with the gas going up and everything else going up," said Collette Pryor of Bloomfield.

According to AAA, a month ago, the average price per gallon in Connecticut was $3.93, now it's $4.32.

"The very recent run-up is probably some combination of statistical noise and concerns that the Ukraine war is going to continue for some time," said John Rosen, an adjunct professor of economics at the University of New Haven.

How much you pay does depend on where you shop. The Citgo in Bloomfield had gas at $4.49 a gallon if you're paying with a card, one of the highest prices in Hartford County. Compare that to one of the lowest, the Costco in New Britain, at $3.99.

"Sometimes it's convenient to stop on the way home here but over the weekend when I can you know have more time, I do shop around for my gas, Pryor said.

According to experts, we typically see prices go up in the summer months. Memorial Day is just a few weeks away and that's around the time that increase happens and this year likely won't be an exception, meaning people should start preparing for even higher prices.

"A lot of that is already priced in so I wouldn't expect that we'd be paying $6 a gallon, in July. But I'd expect yeah a 20 cent increase or something between now and the middle of July," Rosen said.

Monday, Governor Lamont signed the budget adjustment bill which extends the gas tax holiday through December 1st. However, many consumers said the 25 cents off that provides, just isn't enough to make a big difference.

"Well I'm glad they did that but it's still kind of like it's the same cause once you're used to paying that amount already you don't receive no significant difference because it just keeps going up," said Claude Pryor of Bloomfield.

"I think it's made a bit of a difference but it's been hovering in the same area in general," said Jason Moriarty of Simsbury.

People should expect to keep paying around the same, experts said these prices are here to stay for awhile.

"I do not see it coming down certainly any time before the fall," Rosen said. "Until the crude oil price goes down I don't see the end price of refined gasoline going down," he said.

