Gas prices over $3/gal. -- returning to pre-pandemic levels

The $3.00 per gallon price tag, while up from last year's pandemic-related lows, is nowhere near the $4.27 per gallon price in New Haven 10 years ago

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gas prices in Connecticut are on the rise, marking a return to pre-pandemic levels, as more people hit the road for the summer travel season, AAA said Sunday.

Prices have gotten above $3.00 per gallon, according to AAA.

“Until about two months ago, the demand for gasoline had been unusually low because most people were still staying home. Now that demand is going up, of course gas prices will go up as well, which is typical for this time of year and heading into the busy summer driving season,” says Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford.

Typically, as more people travel during the summer, gas prices rise.

Still, the $3.00 per gallon price tag, while up from last year's pandemic-related lows, is nowhere near the $4.27 per gallon price in New Haven 10 years ago, according to Gas Buddy.com.

By 2014, however, gas prices had dropped to $3.00 per gallon on average and stayed that way since then.

Several factors influence the price of gasoline. Supply from refineries, demand from the numbers of drivers on the road, the price of crude oil. AAA said a shortage of fuel tank drivers was impacting the price of gas and some stations may experience low supplies.

“The U.S. is not looking at a gas supply shortage; there is ample gasoline supply across the country," Parmenter said. "It is just a matter of more frequent deliveries to stations to meet demand.”

