Gas prices on the rise in Connecticut and could get even higher

Current prices are expected to stick around until at least Thanksgiving time.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Gas prices are up in Connecticut, and across the country. People have noticed the difference at the pump, with numbers increasing week to week.

"It just seems like gas prices keep going up and up and up everywhere I go," Jerome Hall, of New Britain said.

"Oh my gosh they're going higher and higher every week," Katrina Guzman, of Hartford told FOX61. "It's hard to keep the car full like at a full tank, so I mainly keep it at half and then ride it almost all the way down to empty."

The average price per gallon in Connecticut is $3.31 compared to $2.18 a year ago, according to AAA.

"It is definitely a big difference, yes it is," Hall added. "They need to come back down cause it's crazy, I'm always putting gas in my car," he said.

The reason behind the increase?

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy says it's because demand has exceeded supply.

Haan said more people are leaving their houses again and that is driving demand up.

"But supply is coming back online only at snails pace due to the labor shortage and overall the price of oil has not been too high for too long, so it's taking oil companies to boost supply," he said.

He added that the price of oil is now at a 7-year high and gas prices could continue to go up in the coming weeks. For some, that means cutting back in other ways.

"We have to start thinking, what is our budget for dinner, what is our budget for gas, and just kind of go that way," Guzman said. "Gas is something now that we do have two cars it's hard to keep both of them full all the time," she said.

Haan's best advice is to shop around if you can so you don't end up spending even more than necessary.

