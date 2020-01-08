Gasoline tanker rolls over, shuts down Rt 9 onramp in Berlin for hours

DEEP was on-scene as the tanker was leaking a large amount of fuel.

BERLIN, Connecticut — A tanker truck full of gasoline rolled over and landed on its side Friday afternoon at rush hour, closing an on-ramp to Route 9 in Berlin well into the night.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on the Exit 22 northbound on-ramp from Frontage Road.

Connecticut State Police did not yet have a cause for the crash, but said there were no injuries.

A large quantity of the truck's cargo of gasoline was leaking, and crews used firefighting foam to reduce the risk of a catastrophic fire or explosion.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the fuel had been offloaded from the truck, but it had not yet been righted or towed away.