Gasoline tanker rolls over, shuts down Rt 9 onramp in Berlin for hours

BERLIN, Connecticut — A tanker truck full of gasoline rolled over and landed on its side Friday afternoon at rush hour, closing an on-ramp to Route 9 in Berlin well into the night.
The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on the Exit 22 northbound on-ramp from Frontage Road.
Connecticut State Police did not yet have a cause for the crash, but said there were no injuries.
A large quantity of the truck's cargo of gasoline was leaking, and crews used firefighting foam to reduce the risk of a catastrophic fire or explosion.
Shortly after 10 p.m., the fuel had been offloaded from the truck, but it had not yet been righted or towed away.
The state Department of Energy & Environmental Protection was on scene because of the fuel leak. No word yet on how much fuel was spilled.