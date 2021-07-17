Gay City State Park and Mashamoquet Brook State Park swimming area closed

Indian Well State Park closed due to storm damage

HEBRON, Conn. — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has announced that the swimming area in Gay City and Mashamoquet State Park are closed today.

Gay City State Park swimming is closed due to DEEP finding certain indicator bacteria in their weekly water sample. Indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens and are used by public health and environmental protection authorities to evaluate the potential for contamination in the water.

It will be tested again on Tuesday and results will be in on Wendnesday.

Mashamoquest Brook swimming area is closed today due to maintenance.

DEEP also said that Indian Well is closed due to storm damage.

