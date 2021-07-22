Gay City State Park closed following bacteria test

One other park in the state, Mashamoquet Brook State Park's swim area is also closed, but for maintenance.

HEBRON, Conn. — With a nice summer day finally on tap, swimmers in Hebron will have to find another place to go.

Gay City State Park is once again closed following water quality tests by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

The department is waiting on new tests results Friday.

Indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens but are one of the tools used by public health and environmental protection authorities to evaluate the potential for contamination of water bodies.

