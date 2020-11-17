Genes lead to cold case arrest for 4 sexual assaults from 1994

Michael Marion Sharpe, 69, of Marlborough, was charged with four counts of Kidnapping in the First Degree with a Firearm.

Using forensic genealogy, the Cold Case Unit of the Chief’s State’s Attorney’s Office has arrested of a Marlborough man in connection with four sexual assaults in Connecticut dating back to 1984.

“This arrest shows just how dedicated the Division of Criminal Justice’s Cold Case Unit is to solving crimes and the commitment the Unit has to its continued efforts toward the use of innovative methods to close some of the state’s most difficult investigations,” Chief State’s Attorney Colangelo said. “With this arrest, the victims of these crimes who have waited more than three decades to see their attacker brought to justice now know he will be held accountable for his crimes.”

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Sharpe is accused of the following crimes:

The June 3, 1984 sexual assault of a 25-year-old female in Bloomfield.

The June 26, 1984 sexual assault of a 30-year-old female in Middletown.

The July 21, 1984 sexual assault of a 24-year-old female in Windsor.

The July 24, 1984 sexual assault of a 24-year-old female in Rocky Hill.

In all four attacks, Sharpe is accused of brandishing a firearm while breaking into homes where the sexual assaults occurred.

After years of not being able to match DNA found at the crime scene with samples in DNA databases, investigators were able to develop Sharpe as a suspect in these crimes using publicly available genealogy information. On November 9, 2020, investigators retrieved Sharpe’s DNA from items found in trash left on the curb at Sharpe’s Marlborough home. The DNA found on those items matched the suspect in the four 1984 sexual assaults. A search and seizure warrant was issued to obtain confirmatory saliva secretions and buccal cell samples from Sharpe. Those samples matched the suspect in the four 1984 sexual assaults.