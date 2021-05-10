Genetic testing offers hope for solving 2005 Hartford killing

Edward Bell was shot multiple times in May 2005 and died at a hospital.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Authorities hope to solve a 16-year-old Hartford cold case murder using new genetic genealogy testing made possible by a grant from the Department of Justice.

On May 6, 2005, gunshots rang out on George Street in Hartford after a fistfight. Edward “Little Man” Bell, 34, was shot multiple times and died 30 minutes after arriving at the hospital.

Bell left behind children who want their father's killer found.

The case received a boost when the state received a three-year, $470,000 grant from the Justice Department, the New Haven Register reported.

The money will be used to enable investigators to work with forensic genealogists to analyze DNA and build a family tree that could show connections to a potential suspect that wouldn’t have been evident at the time of the crime.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.