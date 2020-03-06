Symbolic funeral for George Floyd held Wednesday by Hartford region YWCA

The procession will start in Windsor and end in Hartford where leaders are expected to speak. Windsor and Hartford police are expected to participate

WINDSOR, Conn. — Today, the YWCA Hartford region will be leading a symbolic funeral procession for George Floyd.

The funeral procession will start at Hopewell Baptist Church in Windsor and will end up at the state capitol where community leaders will be speaking.

Anywhere from 150 to 200 cars are expected to participate in the procession. Windsor and Hartford police are expected to participate.

It is another way people in Connecticut are responding to the death of George Floyd and calling for change.

Floyd was killed over a week ago in Minneapolis. Police officer Derek Chauvin was seen on video pressing Floyd into the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Floyd was heard on camera crying out that he could not breathe. He was later pronounced dead.

Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Three other officers were seen in the video next to Chauvin, but they have yet to face charges.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced it will file a civil rights charge against the Minneapolis Police Department in the death of Floyd, and begin an investigation into MPD.

Floyd’s death had sparked protests all over the country. Some protests had turned violent with agitators embedded in the crowd breaking into businesses, looting, and burning buildings. The National Guard has been called on in several states, and a curfew has been put in place in other cities.

On Monday, President Trump had threatened to activate the military and send them into states that couldn’t bring the protests under control. Now, Trump seems to be backing off that threat. The shift came as protests in Washington and other cities over police brutality against minorities proceeded Tuesday with relative calm.

The President is also under fire for having police and the National Guard push peaceful protestors out of Lafayette Park Monday in order to take a photo in front of St. John’s Church with a bible.

Yesterday had marked another day of peaceful protests around Connecticut. Protests were held in Fairfield, Portland, and New Britain.

In New Haven, community and city officials held a news conference in response to the large protests that had taken place in the city over the last couple of days.

The New Haven community, like many towns and cities around the state, is asking what will be done to address racial injustice and police brutality.

Mayor Justin Elicker says he wants to move forward with a civilian review board, addressing police jurisdiction issues and community policing.

In New Britain, protesters read a list of demands they want to see in the city, including having the option to create a civilian review board.

The goal of Wednesday’s funeral procession is also to bring to light similar issues and have a discussion about racial disparities in our communities.