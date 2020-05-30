Watch Live: Black Lives Matter protesters shut down Route 8 in Bridgeport, take to the streets

Activists calling for justice in George Floyd case move from park to police station to highway, closing it down in both directions

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — People protesting police brutality and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis have shut down Route 8 in Bridgeport.

The protest in Bridgeport started peacefully at McLevy Green in the Park City, then moved to the Bridgeport Police Department where it grew in size and intensity.

State Police say that they are now on Route 8, closing it Northbound between Exits 2 and 4, and Southbound between Exits 3 and 2.

Just as protesters moved to the highway, Bridgeport Police took to Twitter to say, it's "unfortunate that some came to interrupt community #solidarity.

There have been no reports of violence or property damage. FOX61 has a crew en route, and will bring you the latest details on FOX61.com and on our social media accounts.

Protests today at the State Capitol in Hartford and in New London have also proceeded peacefully, after a night in which Minneapolis, Atlanta, Detroit and other cities saw widespread destruction and violence.