Live: Forensic pathologist testifies George Floyd would not have died 'except for the interactions with law enforcement'

Dr. Lindsey Thomas told the jury Friday morning that the primary mechanism of George Floyd's death was "law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression."

Friday, April 9

Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker to testify Friday

Forensic pathologist Dr. Lindsey Thomas, who helped train Dr. Baker, takes the stand to offer opinion on George Floyd's cause of death

Dr. Thomas: 'There's no evidence to suggest he would have died that night, except for the interactions with law enforcement'

Pulmonologist said Floyd died from low levels of oxygen, caused by three things: prone position, handcuffs and Derek Chauvin's knee

A forensic toxicologist who tested Floyd's blood testified about fentanyl, meth levels

A forensic pathologist who helped train the Hennepin County medical examiner testified in the Derek Chauvin trial Friday, telling the jury there's no evidence George Floyd would have died on May 25, 2020, "except for the interactions with law enforcement."

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in George Floyd's death. Bystander and police camera video showed Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker, who performed Floyd's autopsy, is expected to take the stand Friday. He ruled Floyd's cause of death to be "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression." Attorney Doug Kelley, who is serving as a trial expert from KARE 11, said Friday could be "the most important day of the trial," as Nelson drew his opening statement "right from the pages of the autopsy report and the other things that Baker said."

A key part of defense attorney Eric Nelson's strategy is to convince the jury that other factors, such as pre-existing medical conditions and the presence of fentanyl and meth in his system, caused Floyd's death.

The prosecution first called Dr. Lindsey Thomas, who helped train Baker and has performed about 5,000 autopsies. Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell asked her to explain Floyd's autopsy to the jury.

"The point is that it's due to law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression," she said. "What it means to me is that the activities of the law enforcement officers resulted in Mr. Floyd's death."

In a key statement for the prosecution, Thomas also said she ruled out drug overdose as a potential cause of death in her analysis.

Thursday the jury heard from two medical experts, a renowned expert on breathing and a doctor who trains police officers on asphyxial death. They testified that Floyd died from low oxygen levels caused by the police restraint. The jury also heard about the drugs in Floyd's system, fentanyl and a "very low dose" of methamphetamine.

Friday, April 9

9:25 a.m.

The state called forensic pathologist Dr. Lindsey Thomas as the first witness of the day Friday. Thomas has worked with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office and helped to train Dr. Andrew Baker, who performed Floyd's autopsy.

Thomas explained the process of a medical examination to the jury, telling them that the person's history and what they were doing before they died are important to consider as well as the physical exam. Dr. Thomas told prosecutor Jerry Blackwell that she has performed about 5,000 autopsies, and has testified in court "probably 100 times."

She said she did not ask to be paid by the state.

"I knew this was going to be important and I felt like I had something to offer and I wanted to do what I could to help explain what I think happened," she said.

Thomas said she reviewed all the medical examiner materials, Floyd's medical records, interviews and videos of Floyd's restraint. "I've never had a case like this, that had such thorough documentation of the terminal events," she said.

She said she agrees with Baker's assessment of the cause of death: "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."

"In this case I believe the primary mechanism of death is asphyxia, or low oxygen," she said.

Dr. Thomas explained that "cardiopulmonary arrest" is the heart stopping, which is the way most people die. She said this would be differentiated from a sudden heart attack.

"The point is that it's due to law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression," she said.

Blackwell asked Dr. Thomas to tell the jury what the cause of death listed on the autopsy means.

"What it means to me is that the activities of the law enforcement officers resulted in Mr. Floyd's death," she said.

Dr. Thomas said in the videos of the prone restraint, she watched Floyd breathing and speaking until "over time you can see that his breathing is getting more and more difficult, and he's saying less and less."

"And then about halfway through the whole restraint subdual compression process, he stops breathing," she said. "Well, he first stops speaking entirely."

Shortly after that she said Floyd starts "twitching" in what she views as an anoxic seizure, an involuntary reaction to the brain not getting enough oxygen. She said then the subdual continues for "many minutes more" even after officers find there is no pulse.

"At that point his heart has also stopped," she said.

Blackwell asked Thomas about the section of Floyd's death certificate that lists "other contributing conditions," which included arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication, and recent methamphetamine use.

She said forensic pathologists use the death certificate for public health purposes as well. She said that portion gives the medical examiner a chance to list conditions that were present at the time of death, but that the medical examiner doesn't believe are directly responsible for the death.

Thomas said in her opinion, Floyd's death does not fit the type of death that would result from any of those "contributing conditions," including heart disease, fentanyl or meth intoxication.

Thomas added that in her analysis, she ruled out drug overdose as a cause of death.

Dr. Thomas reviewed photos of Floyd from his autopsy, which she said show scrapes on his left shoulder and the left side of his face, and scrapes on his right knuckles. Judge Cahill did not broadcast the graphic photos to the public.

“It’s consistent with the impression from watching the video, that his face was on the ground and he was moving his face in an effort to get into a position where he could breathe,” Thomas said.

A previous medical expert testified that the officers' pressure on Floyd's left side would force him to breathe only through his right lung, causing him to try to push up the right side of his body using his face and his hands.

"There's no evidence to suggest he would have died that night, except for the interactions with law enforcement," Thomas said.

Thomas testified that she believes a secondary mechanism of death was physiological stress. She said she believes the nine minutes Floyd spent "terrified" would have caused this.

"You get chemical release, you get adrenaline," she said. "Those are thigng that make your heart race, your blood pressure go up. ... You start needing more oxygen in your muscles, you need to take more breaths, you need more oxygen for your heart rate because your heart's beating faster."

Thursday, April 8

Dr. Martin Tobin is a pulmonologist who testified on the stand for around five hours, explaining to the jury that he believed Floyd's death was caused by a lack of oxygen due to his restraint by Derek Chauvin and two other former Minneapolis police officers.

Using numerous visual aids, Dr. Tobin showed the jury in detail how the prone restraint, the handcuffs and Derek Chauvin's knee all worked together to deprive Floyd of oxygen.

He said a healthy person without Floyd's medical conditions "would have died as a result of what he was subjected to."

Another doctor spoke to the jury on Thursday, Dr. William Smock. He is an emergency medical physician with a specialty in forensic medicine. Smock is an expert in asphyxial death, teaches medical students, paramedics and police officers, and gives trainings all over the country.

When asked by prosecutor Jerry Blackwell for his opinion on George Floyd's death, Smock said that "Mr. Floyd died from positional asphyxia, which is a fancy way of saying he died because he had no oxygen left in his body."

In his testimony, he also spoke about the 10 signs of the "controversial" diagnosis of excited delirium, and why he did not believe Floyd was showing any of them.

Forensic toxicologist Daniel Isenschmid was also on the stand Thursday. He works at NMS Labs, which tested George Floyd's blood and urine, sent to them by Hennepin County during the autopsy.

Isenschmid said the "most notable findings" in Floyd's blood were the presence of fentanyl and methamphetamine.