Live: Chauvin trial prosecutors show surveillance video of George Floyd in Cup Foods

Following testimony from Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Hansen, a Cup Foods employee who interacted with George Floyd took the stand.

Court resumed Wednesday morning in the Derek Chauvin trial, where surveillance video of George Floyd that had not yet been viewed publicly was shown to the jury.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd.

Prosecutors showed surveillance video of Floyd walking around Cup Foods in the last moments before his death. A 19-year-old employee testified, saying that he believed Floyd was high but that he could carry on a conversation. The video shows him holding up the $20 bill that he believed to be counterfeit and that spurred the events that led to Floyd's death.

Floyd's drug use is expected to be a key part of Chauvin's defense. Attorney Mike Bryant, who offered commentary on the trial for KARE 11, said he believes the prosecution is taking the approach of acknowledging the drug use early on rather than letting the defense introduce it later.

The first person to take the stand was Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Hansen, a bystander who was at 38th and Chicago on May 25, 2020. She was off-duty that day, but testified that she wanted to provide medical attention to Floyd. She said the police officers did not allow it.

She testified Tuesday and finished Wednesday with a single question from defense: Did she show an ID to officers on the scene? She said no. The prosecution asked her if she had her ID with her, and she again said no.

Wednesday, March 31

9:40 a.m.

The prosecution called 19-year-old Christopher Martin to the stand Wednesday morning.

He said in May of 2020, he was living above Cup Foods with his mom and his sister. He also worked at the store as an employee.

Martin said he saw George Floyd come into the store and noticed his size. He asked Floyd if he played baseball, and Floyd responded that he played football. "It would appear that he was high," he said, because Floyd took some time to respond to the question.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank showed Martin surveillance video showing George Floyd inside the store, asking him to point out what was happening at different points.

Martin told Frank that he was able to carry on a conversation with Floyd.

The surveillance video shows Martin holding something up in the air. He told the prosecution that was a $20 bill that he believed to be counterfeit. He said the store's policy is that if a clerk takes a counterfeit bill, they have to pay for it themselves.

Martin said the manager told him to go out to the vehicle and ask Floyd to come back inside.

As the video continues to play, Martin testifies that Floyd comes to tobacco counter to make a purchase from him.



9:30 a.m.

The defense attorney for Derek Chauvin finished his cross-examination of Genevieve Hansen Wednesday morning with just one question.

Eric Nelson asked the Minneapolis firefighter if she showed any identification to officers on the scene of George Floyd's arrest when she asked them to let her render aid. She said she did not.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank returned to question Hansen on redirect, asking her if she had any ID on her that day. She said she did not. Hansen has previously testified that she was off duty on May 25, 2020.

Court is underway -- Nelson asks one final question of Hansen in cross examination -- Did you show the police identification that you were Minneapolis firefighter?



Hansen: no.



Tuesday, March 30

Before Genevieve Hansen testified, prosecutors played bystander video for the jury that showed her asking officers to check Floyd's pulse.

In the video, Hansen tells officers that she's a Minneapolis first responder.

"The fact that you guys aren't checking his pulse and doing compressions if he needs them, you guys are on another level," she can be heard saying.

"I literally watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man," she later said on a 911 call. "I am a first responder myself."

Earlier in the day, the court also heard from a bystander who filmed the viral video that showed Derek Chauvin holding his knee on Floyd's neck, a woman named Darnella who was only 17 at the time. Through tears, she recounted the events of May 25, 2020, saying, "It's been nights I stayed up apologizing and and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more."

Four young people, including Darnella and her 9-year-old cousin, took the stand on Tuesday to tell the court what they saw that day. Because of a decision made by the judge, they weren't shown on video.

Tuesday also saw the conclusion of testimony from Donald Wynn Williams II, a mixed martial arts fighter who can be heard on bystander video asking officers to check George Floyd's pulse. His testimony was cut short on Monday due to a technical issue in the court's live video feed.

Williams told prosecutor Matthew Frank that when he saw Derek Chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck, he recognized the move as a "blood choke."

Williams also told Frank that he called 911 after George Floyd was taken away in the ambulance. He said he didn't know what else to do at the time.

"I did call the police on the police," he said. "Because I believe I witnessed a murder."